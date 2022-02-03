First responders worry winter storm could cause power outage

CINCINNATI — A forecasted winter storm has the potential to jolt power grids and cause fallout that already worries some first responders.

A spokesperson for Duke Energy said more than .25" of ice is enough to cause some power outages. While the company has hundreds of crews in place to respond, it is not possible to say how long repairs could take because timing depends on two factors, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. Crews need safe roads to travel. The volume of ice that falls is another component.

To prepare, crews rolled out tire chains for bucket trucks Wednesday morning.

"We may or may not work tomorrow," said Kevin Sanders, a school bus driver from West Chester.

Sanders said he is concerned about the potential for power outages. Forecasts suggest ice totals between .25"-.50."

"Losing power is a big deal," Sanders added. "(One of scale of one to ten) probably a 7 or 8. I'm really worried about that. But I do have some heat sources that I can use. It should get us through a 24-hour period."

RELATED | Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the next 36 hours

Captain Scott Brooks, the Fire Marshal for the West Chester Fire Department, said he worries about people using generators and fuel heaters inside homes or garages.

"People are going to do everything they can to stay warm and what they think would be safe could be the one thing that gets them in trouble," he said. "Anything that burns a fossil fuel has the potential for doing carbon monoxide. You just don't want to get caught off guard."

Brooks and firefighters in Liberty Township said they also fear accidental fires started by people trying to defrost pipes.

Instead, they prefer renters and homeowners plan to survive without power for a few days.

"Anything that's perishable, we might stick on the back deck or something if we go into anything longer than that," Sanders said.

Sanders said his family has been through similar winter storms in the past and know enough to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

"If (the storm) does happen, I guess I'll sleep in a little bit," he said.

READ MORE

LIST: Dozens of schools close ahead of winter storm

Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm