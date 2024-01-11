'We defer to the people of Cincinnati': Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine weighs in on Brent Spence Bridge design

CINCINNATI — Construction on the Brent Spence Bridge project is expected to begin sometime this year, but the design is not yet finalized. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said while he's seen some of the proposals and talked with local leaders, he's deferring to the community the project will impact most.

"Here's how I've approached this. Whatever is occurring as far as the off-ramps and the other roads in Cincinnati, we defer to the people of Cincinnati," DeWine said. "We defer to the mayor, we defer to council, and the other business leaders of the community. So we're willing to work with them. What we don't want to do is see the building of the bridge slowed up appreciably. We want to continue to move forward on that bridge."

WCPO relayed DeWine's comments to two members of Cincinnati City Council, and they felt it was an opportunity to be more vocal about what the city wants the future bridge to look like — specifically when it comes to reclaiming land that connects downtown to Queensgate.

"Great to hear the governor state that and confirm for us that our opinions do matter as a transformational project is happening," council member Seth Walsh said. "There had been that concern ... is that what we're locked in on? Or is it too late for our opinion to matter? Or are we going to have to start this whole process over? So what he's saying is no, it's not."

Fellow council member Meeka Owens said the city council's job is to work on projects exactly like the corridor. She said she wants to focus on local opinions, including those of Bridge Forward, whose latest design plan for the project focuses on improving walkability, enhancing public safety and reconnecting neighborhoods.

"We are decision makers. People have elected us to tackle the big things, and this is one of them," Owens said. "This is a moment for us to think about what that means while working with and really looking at advocates like Bridge Forward, who have even allowed us to think about something different."

Walsh said there had been some concern the design team on the project would do what they wanted without little input from the city. Owens said the council was unclear on how much say they had, but it makes sense that they would be there to address the priorities and concerns of residents.

"For us when we're in this heightened moment of talking about connectivity and restoration and equity and justice, quite frankly — particularly as we've seen infrastructure projects go through communities and decimate communities — then this is a prime opportunity to kind of look to history," Owens said.

Cincinnati City Council has not gone on record yet when it comes to which plan members feel is best for Cincinnati. The design-build team is made up of members from transportation departments in Ohio and Kentucky, while Bridge Forward is a citizen-led effort.

"It appears that they're pretty close, I think Bridge Forward, and kudos to them, have been willing to push the envelope on this and so they still have asks that they're trying to make, specifically around the connection to Queensgate and specifically about how we can reclaim more acreage for downtown," Walsh said. "ODOT has shown themselves to be receptive, they've really shrunken in the footprint of the bridge, which is fantastic. There's some light between them, but I don't think that light is insurmountable at this point."

ODOT released a statement saying:

"The city has always been a very important partner in this project. We talk with their transportation folks on a very regular basis. Obviously, the purpose of this project is to improve traffic on the interstate, but we also want to improve connections between downtown and those western neighborhoods. We've been working very closely with the city to do that. I'd point to the recent news about the enhancements to the Ezzard Charles connection across I-75. That was something the city told us was important and we are incorporating it."

Bridge Forward also released a statement saying:

"Bridge Forward is encouraged that Governor DeWine is asking for local input. We hope City Council takes this opportunity to ask for substantial improvements for Cincinnati, including additional reclaimed land and a street grid extending from downtown into Queensgate."

Walsh said it is expected council will take up a formal vote about the project "sometime in the next month or so."

