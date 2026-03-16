Brent Spence Companion Bridge: Officials say construction finally set to begin this spring

CINCINNATI — Construction on the Brent Spence Companion Bridge is finally set to begin this spring, officials announced Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the Ohio Controlling Board approved authority to finalize construction plans and start work on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project in the spring.

The project, now years in the making, is intended to ease congestion long-term, addressing what officials say is "one of the most severe traffic bottlenecks in the country."

The plan, according to officials, is to "transform" I-71/I-75 in Kentucky and I-75 in Ohio.

Although the original construction plan called for rebuilding eight miles of interstate from Fort Mitchell to Cincinnati, officials now say the plan is to cover about one mile of highway on each side of the river. Further portions of the project, like additional highway improvements, are still being planned.

An update on the estimated cost of the construction project was also announced Monday.

Officials said the cost of construction on the first portion of the corridor project will be $4.05 billion.

Each state will cover the cost of its own highway work. The cost of the companion bridge will be shared.

Officials said updating the cost and getting board approval are "critical steps" to move the project to heavy construction without tolls by the summer.

Funding for the project is expected to be covered through ODOT and KYTC state revenues and/or financing.

Officials said the new companion bridge is expected to be completed and open in 2031, with the approach work "substantially complete" by 2033.

The project is expected to generate approximately six million hours of work and create more than 700 jobs. Construction wages are expected to start at around $30 per hour.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the announcement a "major milestone."

"The work is set to begin on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, which will deliver safer travel for our families, create good-paying construction jobs, boost national commerce and ease congestion for those commuting between Ohio and Kentucky," Beshear said. "My administration has worked hard to deliver on this promise, and now we are months away from beginning the meaningful work that will get this job done.

A traffic plan has been created for the construction period.

Ohio traffic plan



Two entrances and two exits will remain open into and out of Cincinnati in both directions

Ramps and bridges connecting to the Brent Spence Bridge will be reconstructed, with temporary connections installed

Early summer: ramps from eastbound U.S. 50, southbound I-75 and northbound I-71 to 2nd Street will be closed and relocated to a temporary ramp to Third Street

Late summer: the ramp from eastbound U.S. 50 to southbound I-75 will be closed and reopened on a temporary alignment

Work will take place on ramps and bridges along I-75 from Second Street to Ninth Street, including connections to Gest Street and Central Avenue

Preparation work has started on the demolition and subsequent reconstruction of a 200-foot portion of Longworth Hall to accommodate the new bridge, plus comprehensive upgrades to the remaining original portion of Longworth Hall

Kentucky traffic plan



There will be one entrance ramp, both northbound and southbound, into and out of Covington as construction work begins

Impacts to various Covington ramps to develop the approach to the new companion bridge

Sewer line and water line reconstruction work on 3rd Street in Covington this spring

The project will separate stormwater from the combined sewer system

Tree clearing operations this spring in the project area, including the Riverfront Commons Trail

Full closure of the Riverfront Commons Trail this summer

Officials said early work has been completed to prepare for the construction. The project team will now begin work on approaches to the companion bridge.