'This law is breaking our laws' | Controversial Ohio bill could change how immigration laws are enforced

CINCINNATI — A controversial bill gaining traction at the Ohio Statehouse could dramatically change how immigration laws are enforced.

Senate Bill 172 passed through the Ohio Senate on Wednesday. According to the bill's language, it would "specify that persons who are unlawfully present in the United States are not privileged from arrest."

The bill would make it so ICE agents could detain anyone suspected of being in the country illegally, even without a warrant. It would block public offices from providing protection from immigration arrests. That includes places like schools, libraries and courthouses.

Advocates of the bill believe it will provide support for federal immigration authorities and help prevent interference. However, opponents of the bill, like Samantha Searls, say it will take away some people's rights.

"This law is breaking our laws," Searls said.

Searls is the program director at Ignite Peace. The Cincinnati nonprofit works to educate people and advocate against unjust systems.

"We have been talking to the public about how the immigration system is designed, how it's working," Searls said.

Searls said anxieties are rising as immigration crackdowns have ramped up in our area.

WCPO 9 News has been following some of those cases, like when four people were arrested outside of an East Price Hill Kroger on May 31. According to ICE, two of those arrested had prior criminal charges related to DUI and public intoxication, and all four were in the country illegally.

One of those people, Alonzo Mendez, was running into the store to buy something for a party when he was surrounded by ICE agents.

We reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to find out more information surrounding Mendez's case. Homeland Security told us that Mendez was here illegally.

Homeland Security sent us a statement from Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for public affairs, saying:

“On Saturday, May 31 — during a targeted enforcement operation and subsequent investigation — ICE Cincinnati encountered and arrested four illegal aliens in the East Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati. Two of the illegal aliens had DUIs and public intoxication charges on their criminal records. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are once again a nation of laws. Illegal aliens can take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

We checked court records in Hamilton and Butler counties, and Mendez does not have any cases that show up. He's being held at the Butler County Jail.

Searls said that cases like Mendez's would be more common if Senate Bill 172 is passed.

"Senate Bill 172 is a racial profiling bill," Searls said. "You can't tell if someone is undocumented by looking at them. So, this will increase unlawful arrests, especially of people who do have immigration documents and are U.S. citizens."

Searls said she fears the bill would take away people's right to due process.

She said she urges immigrant families to know their rights and reach out to her nonprofit for help.

"Immigrant families need to be prepared," Searls said.

The bill now heads to the House for consideration. If passed there, it would be up to Gov. Mike DeWine to sign the bill into law or not.