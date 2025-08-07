Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
OSHP: 2 juveniles hit by driver while on electric scooter in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two juveniles were injured Wednesday evening when they were hit by a driver while on an electric scooter, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP said the crash occurred around 7:12 p.m. on Kinnane Avenue near Clifton Avenue in Springfield Township in Clark County.

A 68-year-old woman was driving a 2021 Kia Seltos west on Kinnane Avenue when she struck two juveniles who were on an electric scooter, OSHP said. OSHP said the two juveniles were traveling south on Clifton Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign before they were struck.

The two juveniles had minor injuries after the crash and were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center. OSHP said the woman driving the Kia was not injured in the crash.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.

