Springfield residents share mixed reaction after federal judge delays end of TPS for Haitians in U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Just a day before temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitian migrants in the United States was set to end, a federal judge granted a pause on its termination.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington granted to pause the termination of temporary protected status for Haitians while a lawsuit challenging it proceeds.

TPS is a program that began in 1990 that allows people from countries experiencing conflict or natural disasters to live and work legally in the U.S. for designated periods.

Originally, TPS for Haitian migrants was scheduled to end Wednesday, following an announcement in November by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem that Haiti no longer meets the program's requirements.

Reyes' decision comes as relief for the roughly 15,000 Haitian migrants living in Springfield.

We’ve covered how some migrants and advocates have been feeling leading up to the initial deadline.

We met with Carl Ruby Tuesday, senior pastor at Central Christian Church, to talk about the federal judge’s decision. He said his church works to help Haitian migrants and Springfield residents succeed in the city.

“It was tremendously satisfying,” Ruby said.

Ruby was part of hundreds of people who rallied in support of the Haitian community on Monday.

"All we have tried to do is ask ourselves, 'If my country fell apart and I was forced to go somewhere else, how would I want to be treated?’'" Ruby said.

He told us when he heard the news about the federal judge’s decision, he cried.

Ruby said he and countless others have worked very hard to help keep Haitian migrants in the U.S.

"I didn't sleep at all last night," Ruby said. "I had so much adrenaline going through me."

However, not everyone we spoke to was thrilled by the news.

We caught up with Setys Kelly, who’s lived in Springfield for 32 years. She said extending TPS is unfair to the residents in the city.

"You're playing with people's lives,” Kelly said.

Kelly said she believes Haitian migrants are overwhelming the city, and feels resources for Haitian migrants are taking away focus on other issues in Springfield, such as homelessness.

"Let's take care of those that are here, let's service those that are here,” Kelly said.

Over the past few months, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has discussed the TPS and questioned how the end of the program could impact a city like Springfield.

"It is not in the best interest of Ohio for these individuals, who are workers and who are working, to lose that status," DeWine said.

However, DeWine acknowledged that the decision comes down to the federal government. He said that local and state law enforcement will cooperate with federal authorities.

Ruby and Kelly both said they understand the legal battle isn’t over.

It’s unclear how long TPS will be extended for, but Noem has vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court. Ruby said he hopes TPS stands up to the appeal.

Kelly shared a different perspective.

"Eventually you're going to have to go,” Kelly said. “Whether it's two years, five years, five minutes or ten days, eventually you are going to have to go and people are going to have to start preparing them to leave."