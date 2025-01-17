Renovation costs put hundreds of College Hill condo owners at risk of losing homes; fate left to a vote

CINCINNATI — Nearly 200 homeowners at the Hammond North Condominiums in College Hill could be losing their homes.

It stems from two fires that occurred in the building. In March 2022, a person died after falling from the 12th floor of the 19-floor high-rise during a fire that caused an estimated $350,000 in damages to the building. Just under one year later, in February 2023, nine people were hospitalized — including two firefighters — after a fire on the building's first floor.

Renovations from those fires are still ongoing and it has left some condo owners in a difficult spot.

“I have not been back in my home since then," said Adrienne Moore Cornwell, a Hammond North condo owner.

Cornwell says she lived in the apartment right above where the fire started in 2023. She says she's been displaced for the last two years and has had to move three times.

“It’s been rough, it’s been hard, it’s been devastating," Cornwell said.

Cornwell and other owners, like Diana Porter, say the problem is the condo's board has overspent on renovations.

"They've opened things up that are going to be very expensive to repair," Porter said.

Porter claims renovations could cost more than double what the building's insurance can cover.

"They completely ignored every communication any of us wrote," Porter said.

Now, the owners have to vote between selling the building or continuing with renovations.

At a meeting Wednesday, condo owners and members of the board met for the first time to discuss the future of the building. What was, at times, a contentious meeting left some condo owners with more questions than before.

"I don't want to make a decision that's going to harm anybody else," said condo owner Nancy Pushkar.

WCPO 9 brought the concerns of the condo owners to the Vice President of the board, Michelle Frigault. She joined the board last month. Like many others, Frigault was also displaced by the fires.

"Right now there are 25 owners who have been displaced," Frigault said.

Frigault says renovations were made based on what experts, such as engineers and architects, suggested.

Frigault admits the costs have exceeded what their insurance can afford, but says that was due to a "combination of factors". Those factors, according to Frigault, include lawsuits filed against the board and the need to keep the building up to code.

That's why, she says, the vote is happening.

Tina Gutierrez Copy of the ballot received by condo owners

If the resolution passes, the building will be sold, with owners possibly receiving some money back from its purchase. If the resolution fails, Frigault says renovations would continue, but owners could face up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional fees.

Frigault says for the board to sell, they need 75% of the 180 condo owners to approve the resolution.

Owners like Pushkar say they feel rushed. They're questioning why the board is suddenly bringing on this vote.

Pushkar is worried about the impact her decision could have on other condo owners, many of whom are in retirement. She fears voting to continue reconstruction could lead to costs most people can't afford. On the other hand, she knows some condo owners don't have any other living options.

"I still have a lot of questions I'm still concerned about," Pushkar said.

WCPO 9 asked Frigault about why the board is bringing the vote to owners now.

She says she understands the frustrations of the condo owners but feels the time to vote isn't coming too fast. She says they want to give owners the option to possibly get some money back.

“We were at a tipping point in a way that owners needed to know, sort of, the cumulative situation we were in," Frigault said. "We wanted the vote to move forward to get the owners' input.”

While some owners feel the board has been acting in secrecy, Frigault argues the information the board discusses is all public.

"I can tell you that there were board meetings that were on Zoom, you can watch them. There are literally thousands of documents on the Hammond North website for members," Frigault said. "They're all there."

The president of the board, Vanessa Wibberly Denier, sent WCPO 9 the following information related to the situation:



Statement from Vanessa Denier by webeditors

Denier also sent the following assessments related to potential future costs of restoring the building

Hammond North Assessment by webeditors on Scribd

Hammond North Building Valuation by webeditors on Scribd

Condo owners have until January 27 to vote on the resolution. It's a decision they say won't be easy to make.

“It’s been a huge burden and emotional struggle," Pushkar said.