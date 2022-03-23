Watch
One dead from fall after fire broke out in College Hill high-rise

Crews responded to Hammond North Condominiums
Phillip Lee
Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 16:13:21-04

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a fire broke out at the Hammond North Condominiums, according to Mark Sanders, acting chief of the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Sanders said the call for help initially came in as a medical run, but officials were alerted to a fire on the 12th floor of the 19-floor high-rise once they arrived.

A man died from a long fall in the back of the building, Sanders said. Officials are not yet sure whether the fire was in that man's condo. Flames were contained to just the one unit, he said.

Police closed down Hamilton Avenue at Rockford Place nearby while crews investigate and have not indicated how long the road will be closed.

Hammond North Condominium is a high-rise condo managed by Towne Properties, according to the company's website.

