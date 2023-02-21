9 hospitalized after condo complex fire in College Hill

Watch Now
College Hill condo fire 3
College Hill condo fire 2
College Hill fire 1
Posted at 5:44 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 06:27:26-05

CINCINNATI — Nine people are in the hospital after a condo complex fire in College Hill.

Crews got the call around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday for a fire alarm activation at the Hammond North Apartments on Hamilton Avenue. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from a few units on the first floor.

Fire officials said this was a 3-alarm fire and additional crews were called to the scene to assist.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. Investigators said seven civilians and two firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital. At least one person has serious injuries, according to a fire official on the scene. Fire officials said that everyone in the hospital is expected to be okay.

Most people waited in their units while firefighters battled the flames investigators said.

"Most of them were able to shelter in place on upper floors, that means they were on their balconies and (had) fresh air," CFD Assistant Chief Matther Flagler said.

Investigators said three units were involved in the fire and that five or six units were damaged.

According to Flagler, Metro buses are being used to shelter those displaced by the fire.

"We do not have a firm number of displaced people yet because we're making a good assessment of the whole building," Flagler said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

