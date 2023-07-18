Ohio State Highway Patrol, Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police ramp up 'move over law' violations

Troopers across six states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, will ramp up patrols for drivers not following the "move over law" this week.

In addition to the Tri-State, the added emphasis is happening in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. The goal is to keep law enforcement and anyone else on the side of the road safe.

The "move over law" requires drivers to get in another lane or slow down when approaching a vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road.

Since 2018, 61 Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were struck because drivers did not move over when they should have, according to troopers. Those crashes resulted in two deaths and 56 injuries. In that same time period, 26,739 move over citations were issued.

Troopers hope things are trending in the right direction. In 2022, there were 11 crashes, which is 38% less than 2021.

In addition to the dangers for troopers and drivers, not moving over is a costly mistake. It is a $300 fine in Ohio for a first offense with a clean driving record. The penalties go up dramatically for repeat offenders. Fines or jail time are consequences in Indiana and Kentucky.

If you are unable to move over safely, you are asked to slow down.