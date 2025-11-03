Shooting at Airbnb rental in Ohio leaves 9 injured

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a large party at an Airbnb in Bath Township that left nine people injured.

According to Bath Police Chief Vito Sinopoli, it happened in the 900 block of Top O Hill Drive at a birthday party attended mostly by juveniles.

Officers responded to the scene around 12:16 a.m. after multiple calls came in regarding shots fired, Sinopoli said during a press conference Sunday morning. He said most people fled the scene following the shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders provided life-saving aid to victims before they were taken to the hospital, Sinopoli said.

Bath Township police said the victims, who were both juveniles and adults, were shot at the party, which was promoted on social media. Sinopoli said at least nine were injured, but it is unknown if all nine sustained gunshot wounds.

"This kind of violence is unacceptable in our community, and we're committed to providing all available resources to this investigation," Sinopoli said.

Summa Health said it received three victims, two of whom were treated and released, and the third was admitted. Cleveland Clinic said it admitted six victims.

Some victims self-transported to the hospital, Sinopoli said.

The shooting happened inside the residence on the first floor. Sinopoli said multiple shell casings were found throughout the home.

Residents in the area told News 5 they heard multiple gunshots, people yelling, and saw cars bumper to bumper trying to leave the party.

No one has been taken into custody yet, but BCI is assisting the Bath Township Police Department in this investigation, and the departments are working to identify the suspect or suspects.

Airbnb rentals are prohibited in Bath Township, and Sinopoli said he discussed this with the homeowner this morning after the shooting.

"This is a community — violence is not commonplace here," Sinopoli said. "We do our very best to ensure the protection of our residents and business owners. When an incident like this occurs, we're very upset about it. We're going to do our very best to find out who's responsible for this and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

Eight years ago, a 17-year-old was shot in the knee in a drive-by outside a party at an Airbnb in Bath.

Sunday morning, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik posted the following statement to Facebook:

"Last night, our community experienced a terrible shooting in Bath Township at a large party reportedly attended by many youths. Nine people – both juveniles and adults – were reportedly injured, and we are waiting to hear more about the status of those victims. Our Akron Police Department and our Akron Fire Department were part of a large mutual response from many departments – and I want to thank our safety forces for their hard work throughout the night.



The City of Akron will do anything needed to assist Bath officials in the investigation that is already underway. Those who perpetrate violence anywhere in our community must be held accountable for their actions. This kind of deadly behavior cannot be normalized.



In addition, the reports of so many young people at a rented house party are very concerning. As we learn more about the situation that occurred last night, it appears to be part of a broader issue - helping make sure youth across our community are safe. There is a significant role for parents in this regard, and there is a significant role for government. The City of Akron is committed to continuing our work alongside parents, youth-serving non-profits and our broader community. Today, my heart is with the victims of this shooting and their families, those who witnessed this incident, and those safety forces who responded to it."

Monday morning, Airbnb released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by this senseless act of gun violence, and our thoughts are with the injured victims and all those affected by it. Unauthorized and disruptive gatherings are strictly prohibited on Airbnb and our Safety team acted immediately to remove the account of the individual who deliberately broke those rules by booking this stay. Our law enforcement response team is in contact with the chief of Bath Township Police Department to assist their ongoing investigation to ensure those responsible for this terrible incident are brought to justice.”



— Airbnb spokesperson

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the person(s) responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police department's detective bureau at 330-666-3736.

