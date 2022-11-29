Ohio State Highway Patrol: 25% of fatal holiday travel crashes occurred in southwest Ohio

More than a dozen people were killed in Ohio car crashes over the holiday travel weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said in a press release.

According to new OSHP data, 16 people died in 15 car crashes between November 23 and November 27.

A quarter of those fatal crashes happened in southwest Ohio including one in Warren County, two in Cincinnati and one in Clinton County, OSHP said.

According to police, most of those who were killed were not wearing seatbelts.

OHSP said six of the fatal crashes were caused by speeding or impaired and distracted driving.

According to the data, 270 drivers were arrested for driving while impaired. Around 100 people were ticketed for distracted driving and nearly 700 people were ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt.

Kentucky and Indiana have not released their holiday travel crash data.

