Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 1 dead after crash in Clinton County

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 5:10 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 05:10:05-05

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 27-year-old woman is dead after a late-night crash in Clinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.

Ashley Maynard was driving westbound on State Route 350 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Vernon Township when she lost control, traveled off the road and hit a tree head on, investigators said.

According to police, Maynard was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Route 350 was closed during the initial investigation and has since been reopened.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash remains under investigation.

READ MORE
Man killed in head-on crash in Warren County
Police: US 50 Eastbound reopen after fatal pedestrian crash in Aurora
One dead after two-vehicle crash in South Fairmount

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 5AM

More local news:
Police: Man dies after early morning crash in Kennedy Heights 2 people shot in West End, 1 in critical condition One dead after two-vehicle crash in South Fairmount

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.

Local News

Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.