Police: 1 dead after crash in Clinton County

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 27-year-old woman is dead after a late-night crash in Clinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.

Ashley Maynard was driving westbound on State Route 350 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Vernon Township when she lost control, traveled off the road and hit a tree head on, investigators said.

According to police, Maynard was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Route 350 was closed during the initial investigation and has since been reopened.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash remains under investigation.

