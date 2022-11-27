Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiSouth Fairmount

Actions

One dead after two-vehicle crash in South Fairmount

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Cincinnati police
Posted at 4:08 PM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 16:08:26-05

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a car crash in South Fairmount, Cincinnati police Lt. Tim Lanter.

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Lanter said one person was transferred to UC Medical Center where they died due to their injuries.

There is no word on if anyone else was injured in the crash.

He said the CPD Traffic Unit is responding to conduct an investigation.

Harrison Avenue is currently closed in both directions between Hansford Place and Talbott Avenue due to the crash.

READ MORE:
Man killed in head-on crash in Warren County
Police ID man killed South Fairmount crash
1 in custody after SWAT situation in South Fairmount

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.

Local News

Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.