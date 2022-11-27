One dead after two-vehicle crash in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a car crash in South Fairmount, Cincinnati police Lt. Tim Lanter.

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Lanter said one person was transferred to UC Medical Center where they died due to their injuries.

There is no word on if anyone else was injured in the crash.

He said the CPD Traffic Unit is responding to conduct an investigation.

Harrison Avenue is currently closed in both directions between Hansford Place and Talbott Avenue due to the crash.

