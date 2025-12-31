Ohio Department of Health announces first pediatric flu-related death in the state

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday announced the death of a Greene County teen, the state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season.

"This death is tragic and our hearts go out to the family," ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff said in a release. "It also reminds us that influenza, though common, is a serious health threat, and we urge parents to protect their kids."

Officials did not provide any additional details on the teen's death.

Flu season typically peaks between December and February. The health department said flu activity started to pick up in Ohio in late November and has "increased more rapidly" in the past few weeks.

Ohio generally reports between one and seven flu-related pediatric deaths each season.

On the other side of the Ohio River, the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced on Tuesday its first pediatric flu death this season, a Northern Kentucky child. Officials said the child had not received a vaccine, which they said is the best way to protect against the flu.

"Our hearts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time," said Dr. Steven Stack, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. "This is a heartbreaking reminder that the flu is not always a mild illness, especially for young children and people with high-risk medical conditions."

In both releases, officials encouraged people to get the flu vaccine, maintain good hand hygiene and stay at home if they are sick.

For more information on the flu, or to see Ohio's flu activity, click here.