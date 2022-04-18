Liam, Olivia top Ohio's most popular baby name list

CINCINNATI — Liam and Olivia continue to be the most popular baby names in Ohio, though Oliver and Charlotte are not far behind, according to data from the Social Security Administration.

In 2020, about 607 boys born in the Buckeye State were named Liam, while about 565 girls were named Olivia.

Liam has been the most popular baby name for eight straight years, while Olivia has been number one for just two years.

Before Liam, Mason was the most popular baby name in the state, back in 2012; Ava was the most popular girl name in 2018.

In Ohio, Oliver was the second most popular boy name, followed by Noah (3), Elijah (4), William (5), James (6), Henry (7) , Owen (8), Benjamin (9) and Mason (10).

Charlotte was the second most popular girl name, followed by Amelia (3), Ava (4), Emma (5), Sophia (6), Evelyn (7), Harper (8), Isabella (9) and Eleanor (10).

Here is a full list of the top 100 baby names in Ohio (boy, girl).