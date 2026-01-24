Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gov. Mike DeWine issues state of emergency in Ohio ahead of winter storm

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, and Ohio first lady Fran DeWine meet with reporters outside of their polling place after voting in Cedarville, Ohio, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
CINCINNATI — Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a state of emergency in Ohio ahead of a winter storm that is expected to begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday.

DeWine's state of emergency comes after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also issued one for the Commonwealth.

Southwest Ohio, including Cincinnati and its surrounding counties, is expected to get upwards of 12 inches of snow over the course of the next 48 hours.

Here's our latest timeline for Winter Storm Fern.

With DeWine's proclamation of a state of emergency, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation will be providing additional resources and support to local communities. DeWine's declaration also directs the Ohio Department of Administrative Services to stop normal state purchasing requirements to procure any necessary resources or supplies to protect the health and safety of Ohioans.

"I continue to encourage everyone to stay home this weekend unless it's absolutely necessary to be out," DeWine said. "We're expecting the roads to be treacherous in some places, and if you crash, first responders may not be able to get to you quickly."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

