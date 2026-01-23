Governor Andy Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky ahead of winter storm

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in Kentucky ahead of a winter storm that's expected to drop widespread snowfall throughout the region this weekend.

The storm is expected to move into parts of Kentucky overnight Friday. It will move into the Northern Kentucky region Saturday.

Overall, the storm is expected to bring heavy snow with the potential for sleet, ice and dangerously cold temperatures.

"This is a serious storm that will likely cause dangerous conditions on our roads and potential power outages, which is why we are doing everything we can to keep Kentuckians safe," said Beshear. "We ask that everyone does what they can to prepare now. Run any necessary errands before the storm, avoid traveling while conditions are dangerous and have weather alerts turned on to stay informed."

Declaring the state of emergency allows Kentucky to activate resources including the Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard to respond to emergencies during the storm. The announcement from Beshear also says the state's Emergency Operations Center is preparing to activate to Level 3.

Before the storm hits, Beshear's office said these steps are already being implemented:



The state’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be activated and operating at level 3 beginning at 7 a.m. EST Saturday and will be fully staffed through Monday.

Water is being pre-positioned across the commonwealth in anticipation of water outages.

KYEM is working with local counties to establish warming centers.

KYNG armories around the state will be fully staffed.

Generators and wrecker service contracts are in place and on call.

The emergency declaration also implements the state's price gouging laws, protecting Kentuckians from predatory pricing on crucial goods and services.