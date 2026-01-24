Latest Timeline On This Weekend's Winter Storm

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ARE 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAYS

THIS MORNING : The forecast remains quiet but incredibly cold. Our low of 4 degrees will feel like -12 in the morning. A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is out through noon. You should try to limit your time outside.

WCPO Cold Weather Advisory

THIS MORNING : The day starts dry, cold and cloudy. Our WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect at 10am but don't expect to see much if any snow until the early afternoon.

Snow will begin to fall in our southern locations between 10 a.m. and noon. This will be very light to start and will fall around the Greater Cincinnati area between 1pm and 3 pm.

WCPO Winter storm warning issues for Saturday to Monday

THIS AFTERNOON : Snow develops, and it will be slow to accumulate. Temperatures will still be very cold as highs only reach the low to mid-teens.

Baron Saturday

SATURDAY NIGHT: As we've gotten closer to the event, models continue to show relatively low impact from our snow today. It looks like by midnight the central and northern half of the tri-state will have see around 1-2 inches of snow, with more already piling up down to the south.

However, once we push past midnight the snow really starts to come down and it will be a completely different scene when you look out the window on Sunday morning.

SUNDAY MORNING : By the time the sun rises, we'll likely see 4"-8" of snow on the ground. With the southern half continuing to see slightly higher totals.

WCPO Sunday morning snowfall by sunrise

SUNDAY: Sunday's forecast is where things get a bit more complicated, and the roads will be difficult or impassable at times.

While we are generally looking at snow throughout the storm, to the south and southeast, a wintry mix could make an appearance. Our models are showing a wedge of warm air just off the surface, and this could produce sleet or even freezing rain. Along that line of warmer air aloft, though will be some of the highest snowfall rates.

Baron Sunday afternoon

If the wintry mix sets up, it will change the snow totals. Conversely, if the snow continues, the snowfall total could top 10". Of course, roads will not be in good shape either way.

As we move into Sundayevening snowfall rates will start to come down but we could still see another inch or two fall. Leading to a 48 hour snow event total above a foot of snow for a lot of the area.

Baron Sunday night

While the snow will be ending Sunday night, the impact on travel conditions will linger into Monday morning. And then the brutal cold will quickly move in. Please be safe this weekend with the snow and next week with the cold.

THIS MORNING

Overcast

Much colder, feels like -12

Low: 4

SATURDAY

Snow Develops

Accumulation begins in the evening

High: 15

SATURDAY NIGHT

Snow

Roads becoming difficult

Low: 12

SUNDAY

Heavy snow

Periods of sleet a chance for freezing rain south

High: 20

