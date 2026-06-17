Federal judge allows THC and hemp products to return to some Ohio shelves with temporary block

CINCINNATI — After nearly three months, Urban Artifact’s THC hard soda Coastalo is back in Ohio.

THC drinks and other "intoxicating hemp products" were banned in Ohio through Senate Bill 56 back in March, impacting many local breweries and businesses like Urban Artifact.

WCPO spoke to Scotty Hunter, co-owner of Urban Artifact, on Wednesday.

"For us, it’s exciting to bring these products back to the consumers that have grown to love them over the last couple of years," Hunter said.

Urban Artifact, along with nine other companies, sued 96 Ohio county and municipal prosecutors’ offices earlier this month. The basis of their lawsuit was Ohio’s new hemp licensing law, written into Senate Bill 56.

Hunter said they didn't believe it was constitutional.

WATCH: Why some Ohio businesses can temporarily bring back THC drinks

Judge allows THC, hemp products to return to Ohio shelves after temporary block

"It was such a growing part of the business that it slowed down some of our goals," Hunter said. "We had to lay off some folks on the production side of things."

On Monday, a federal judge granted a 14-day temporary restraining order, blocking the state from taking any enforcement action against Urban Artifact or other companies named in the lawsuit.

The judge's findings stated that Senate Bill 56 likely violates the Constitution because it requires products to be sourced, made and distributed only in Ohio, which blocks out-of-state sellers.

At this time, only the companies involved in the lawsuit can sell THC and "intoxicating hemp" products during the two-week order.

"We’ll be operating cautiously. We still feel strong about the case, and you know our likelihood to succeed in the long term," Hunter said.

One of the few defendants to respond to the lawsuit was Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

His office said that Urban Artifact and the other plaintiffs did not meet the burden of proof for a temporary restraining order or injunction. They had no comment on the judge’s ruling.

As far as the legality of THC and hemp products in Ohio, some things are still up in the air. But Hunter said he hopes this ruling is a step in the right direction.

"We want a safe market. We want consenting adults to have access to these products, and we want Ohioans to just have choice," Hunter said.

The temporary restraining order will expire on June 29 unless it is extended by a judge.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Marlena Lang covers Cincinnati's west side.