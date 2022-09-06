18-year-old arrested after nearly 50-mile chase through 3 counties

An 18-year-old man was arrested after an early morning chase that led police through three counties.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper Michael Shuler said he clocked a Jeep going 113mph on I-75 near State Route 63 around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Shuler said the driver, Edward Mumphery Jr., refused to stop when he tried to pull him over.

OSHP said the chase went through Warren, Butler, and Hamilton Counties before ending in Avondale.

Mumphery attempted to run on foot after ditching the Jeep near the St. Clair Heights Recreational Park but was quickly caught and arrested.

The chase was 45 miles long and lasted nearly 30 minutes, Investigators said.

Mumphery was charged with failure to comply, four counts of receiving stolen property and obstruction of official business.

He is currently in the Warren County Jail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

