2 officers injured during police chase near UC

CINCINNATI — Two officers were injured after a police chase in Corryville.

At least one person is in custody after the chase ended on MLK near Burnet Woods.

Investigators have not said what started the chase.

Police would not release information on the condition of the injured officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

