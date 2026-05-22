'Times are hard' | New statewide study reveals food insecurity struggles in Northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — A new statewide survey shows food insecurity is a growing problem across Kentucky, with many residents struggling to put food on the table.

The nonprofit organization Feeding Kentucky recently completed its first statewide survey in more than a decade, examining food insecurity across the Bluegrass State.

"We got a little over 4,000 respondents from about 95% of the state," Melissa McDonald, Feeding Kentucky's executive director, told WCPO. "(It was) good representation from across the state, whether it be urban (or) rural."

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Two-thirds of surveyed households reported cutting or skipping meals, while 46% of respondents reported having to choose between food and medical care.

For Northern Kentucky resident Giovanna Sowels, the struggle is personal.

"Sometimes you get into a bind, you look in your refrigerator, you look in your freezer, and it's like, oh my gosh, I need some food. I need to feed my kids," Sowels said. "Times are hard right now."

WATCH: How food insecurity is impacting Northern Kentucky residents

New statewide study reveals food insecurity struggles in Northern Kentucky

In Covington, the food pantry Be Concerned is working to ease that burden for local families.

"It is those families that are trying to afford a medical bill, to pay their rent, to maybe go on a small camping vacation, that Be Concerned is trying to make sure they have room in their budget to spend money on the things they actually need and not having to go without," executive director Andy Brunsman said.

However, McDonald said food banks alone cannot solve the problem.

"We also really understand the fact that food banks cannot be the solution ... we have to find a way that either it'd be policy changes or additional groups coming in to help feed and help provide opportunities for hot meals," she said.

You can find a full dashboard of food insecurity stats for your region by clicking the link here.