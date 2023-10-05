Watch Now
Someone in Kentucky is a $2 million Powerball winner

Posted at 5:00 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 17:00:29-04

(LEX 18) — One person from Kentucky won $2 million following Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket with Power Play was sold on its website.

The jackpot is now at $1.4 billion ahead of Saturday's drawing.

