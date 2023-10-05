Someone in Kentucky is a $2 million Powerball winner
(LEX 18) — One person from Kentucky won $2 million following Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket with Power Play was sold on its website.
The jackpot is now at $1.4 billion ahead of Saturday's drawing.
