Kentucky State Police raise thousands for Special Olympics Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Last week, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) challenged Kentuckians to 'Cover the Cruiser' in support of Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY).

This year, $9,185 was raised for the cause. Since the fund raising event began in 2020, KSP has raised a total of $56,862.64 for SOKY.

All 16 KSP posts participated by parking a state police cruiser at various public locations. A donation allowed citizens to place a custom SOKY sticker on the cruiser. The minimum donation was one dollar, but many Kentuckians donated more than the minimum, KSP said.

The fundraiser developed into a friendly competition among the posts. This year, Post 12, which serves Anderson, Fayette, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, and Woodford counties, took top honors with a total of $1,462 raised, KSP said.

“Special Olympics emulates what Team Kentucky is building each day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “It is so special to watch our citizens and law enforcement partner together to build a better, safer and more inclusive Kentucky for all. Our commonwealth has a heart of gold, and we set aside our differences for our brothers, sisters, friends and neighbors in need. Thanks to everyone for your generous support.”

"We are humbled by the support of our fellow citizens who always show up for 'Cover the Cruiser' events," said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett. "Special Olympics Kentucky and KSP have a great partnership, and we are proud to support our athletes, whether fundraising or attending their competitions."

The fundraising event began in 2020 when the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are excited and honored that KSP participated in the Cover the Cruiser event for the fourth year in a row," said SOKY President Trish Mazzoni. "In addition to raising funds to support our programs, KSP troopers also attend events like our State Basketball Tournament and our Summer Games to present awards to the athletes. The response from our athletes when they see a State Trooper in uniform presenting medals & ribbons, is awesome!"

The SOKY annual summer games will occur June 2-4, 2023, at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ky.

For more information about the 'Cover the Cruiser' campaign or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit http://soky.org/coverthecruiser/ .

Special Olympics is the world's largest sports training program and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization has been serving the needs of our athletes and their families since 1970 and welcomes over 6,000 athletes in Kentucky.