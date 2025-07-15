What is an Ian Alert? Missing Kentucky child triggers first alert to help find children with disabilities

HART COUNTY, Ky. — A search for a 5-year-old who wandered away from his Hart County home Tuesday triggered Kentucky's first-ever Ian Alert, an alert system specifically designed for children who have disabilities who are in physical danger.

The alert is named after Ian Sousis, an autistic child whose body was found in the Ohio River after he was reported missing from the Northern Kentucky Children's Home in Covington in 2022.

Despite the quick response from authorities, Tuesday's alert ended in heartbreak after Silas Chearer was found dead shortly after the statewide alert was issued. Still, officials and advocates say the push should help in searches.

"It basically made people able to be aware of what to look for when looking for this child to look in your body's water, look for somebody who's not going to seek help, not going to answer, and may resist help," said Jo Grayson, Tech Manager for the Autism Society of the Bluegrass.

Learn about this alert system for children with disabilities and safety tips for families:

Kentucky's first-ever Ian Alert is sent out for 5-year-old child found dead hours later

The Autism Society of Bluegrass emphasizes making preventive measures crucial for parents. Last year, when Ian's Law was being proposed, we spoke with Vice President Melanie Tyner-Wilson, who said she knows the fear of an autistic child eloping firsthand.

"It's so powerful, I can't tell you as someone who has a loved one, how much it means to me to have this specific alert available," said Melanie Tyner-Wilson, Vice President.

How the Ian Alert works

The Ian Alert uses the same system as Amber Alerts, involving emergency management agencies. It's designed for children under 18 with disabilities, filling a crucial gap in emergency response.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Steve Hensley explained the importance of the system.

"Like in the Amber Alert notification system, part of the basis for using the statewide alert system is that if someone's in a vehicle or someone is traveling on an interstate, they can cover a lot of ground very quickly, so this is the most efficient way to get out the alerts on a broader scale," said Hensley.

How to receive alerts

Enabling government alerts on your phone takes just three steps:



Go to Settings Press Notifications Scroll down to enable emergency alerts

The Autism Society also urges parents to connect with local law enforcement to ensure they're aware of their child's needs.

"Enhanced 911 — Smart 911, all those different things become incredibly important," said Tyner-Wilson.

The Autism Society says the Ian Alert will help increase public awareness because it only takes a few seconds for a child to wander away. The organization also recommends several safety measures, including sound alerts for doors and windows, service dogs and eye-level stop signs for children.

For more resources, families can visit autismsociety.org.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.