Kentucky State Police: Carroll County woman missing

Posted at 6:44 AM, Mar 19, 2023
CARROLLTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police Post 5 is investigating a missing person report out of Carrollton in Carroll County.

On Saturday March 18, police received a report that Imelda Zarate Mejiaa had gone missing from her residence in Carrollton earlier that day at approximately 7:45 am.

Imelda Zarate Mejia is 5 foot 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

She was observed on a video entering a dark colored SUV. Her direction of travel after leaving her residence is unknown.

She has been entered as a missing person, Kentucky State Police said.

If anyone has any information that could assist with this investigation authorities, ask them to call KSP Post 5 at 502-532-6363.

