Kentucky gas tax break to expire in most of the state Thursday, extend in over 30 cities or counties

NEWPORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that 33 cities or counties would see an extended gas tax break as his executive order to cut the tax is set to expire Thursday.

Beshear issued the executive order in early May.

The 10-cent tax break on wholesale gasoline was designed to help ease economic pressure caused by the U.S. war with Iran.

WCPO met Kyle Harris in Wilder, Ky. Tuesday as he filled up his work truck at the Shell gas station along Licking Pike.

"It's unfortunate for everybody ... anybody that has a fleet vehicle, personal vehicle, gas prices are not good for anybody," Harris said.

WATCH: How Northern Kentucky drivers feel about the looming gas price hike

Kentucky gas tax break to expire in most of the state

Harris said he was fortunate to have a work truck that helped him save, but filling up his personal car has cost about $20 more per tank on average this summer.

"We don't have to fill up as often, but still, the increases, you never want to see that," Harris said. "It's going to hurt everybody's pockets."

In his announcement, Beshear said it was up to local officials to receive extended relief.

"To extend the May 5 executive order past the 30-day mark of Wednesday, June 10, Kentucky law required county judge/executives and city mayors to make a request," the release read.

In Northern Kentucky, four municipalities asked for and received an extension through June 30, including Covington, Alexandria, Glencoe and Falmouth.

We reached out to multiple municipalities and judge executives in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties to see if they applied for an extension to the gas tax break. We only heard back from Boone County Judg/Executive Gary Moore.

Moore issued the following statement:

"I fully support any tax relief that positively impacts the citizens of Boone County. The Governor’s decision to institute an executive order is a state government decision. This is a tax freeze on the price of wholesale gas; not what residents are paying at the pump.



This is an action that may not deliver significant savings to residents and will continue to negatively impact the state road fund, which is already struggling to support needed road repairs and upkeep.



I encourage our state representatives to engage on this state issue." Gary W. Moore