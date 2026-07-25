It’s official: Wawa’s coming to Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Wawa is coming to Covington.

The Philadelphia-based convenience store chain is slated to open a location on the site of the old Walgreens on Winston Avenue in Covington, according to site planning documents WCPO 9 content partner LINK nky obtained through public records.

Demolition of the site began recently.

The new owners of the property are an LLC subsidiary of the Tennessee-based commercial real estate company Hutton. The LLC purchased the property for $2.1 million in late June, according to Kenton County property records.

Kenton County Planning and Development Services

Planning documents show 10 pumping stations, although it is not clear how many pumps are per station. Planning documents also show about 30 normal parking spaces and 12 EV parking spaces. However, the documents are marked as for “permit review only,” so that may not be an accurate reflection of the final product.

LINK nky has reached out to the developers for more information about the new site.

You can view site plans submitted to county planning professionals below.

Covington Latonia Wawa Designs by webeditors