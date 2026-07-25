Police: Juvenile injured in Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI — A shooting in Winton Hills Friday left a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Craft Street just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no information available about a suspect as of Friday night.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department.