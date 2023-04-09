Gov. Beshar announces 30 new graduates to join Kentucky law enforcement

RICHMOND, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that 30 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy as Basic Training Class 537.
“The commonwealth is lucky to have public servants of your caliber, and we thank you for your diligence to creating safer communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “Team Kentucky wishes you a safe and fulfilling career.”
"DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve" DOCJT said in a statement.
The graduates of Class 537 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
The 30 graduating law enforcement officers join the other 1,115 Kentuckians who have completed their basic training since December 2019, the DOCJT said.
Class 537 graduates and their agencies are:
Allison B. Adams, Paducah Police Department
Kristen D. Bealmear, Henderson Police Department
Austin T. Boyd, Nicholasville Police Department
Travis M. Bradley, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office
Braddock N. Clark, Nicholasville Police Department
James E. Cook, Franklin Police Department
Macean I Cook, Florence Police Department
Lauren D. Cox, Oldham County Police Department
John M. Evans, Hillview Police Department
Erin A. Garrett, Nicholasville Police Department
Tyler B. Gentry, Henderson Police Department
Zachary T. Johnson, Corbin Police Department
Cooper W. Jones, Elizabethtown Police Department
Jacob K. Kramer, Murray Police Department
Mallory P. Kubala, Dayton Police Department
Steven D. Leady Jr., Paducah Police Department
Kaitlyn J. Lloyd, Nicholasville Police Department
Jacob A. Loudermilk, Somerset Police Department
Bryce A. Mansfield, Paducah Police Department
Tyree M-T Owens, Paducah Police Department
James W. Parsons, Garrard County Sheriff’s Office
Ashley K. Reyna-Padilla, Oldham County Police Department
Aaron G. Riley, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office
Brian K. Robertson, Elizabethtown Police Department
Charles D. Rougeux, Elizabethtown Police Department
Shy Thompson, Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jacob M. Waters, Hillview Police Department
Theodore W. Wax, Somerset Police Department
Devin L. Weatherford, Greenville Police Department
Michael Wells, Grant County Sheriff’s Office
DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout Kentucky.