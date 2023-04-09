Gov. Beshar announces 30 new graduates to join Kentucky law enforcement

RICHMOND, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that 30 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy as Basic Training Class 537.

“The commonwealth is lucky to have public servants of your caliber, and we thank you for your diligence to creating safer communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “Team Kentucky wishes you a safe and fulfilling career.”

"DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve" DOCJT said in a statement.

The graduates of Class 537 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

The 30 graduating law enforcement officers join the other 1,115 Kentuckians who have completed their basic training since December 2019, the DOCJT said.

Class 537 graduates and their agencies are:

Allison B. Adams, Paducah Police Department

Kristen D. Bealmear, Henderson Police Department

Austin T. Boyd, Nicholasville Police Department

Travis M. Bradley, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office

Braddock N. Clark, Nicholasville Police Department

James E. Cook, Franklin Police Department

Macean I Cook, Florence Police Department

Lauren D. Cox, Oldham County Police Department

John M. Evans, Hillview Police Department

Erin A. Garrett, Nicholasville Police Department

Tyler B. Gentry, Henderson Police Department

Zachary T. Johnson, Corbin Police Department

Cooper W. Jones, Elizabethtown Police Department

Jacob K. Kramer, Murray Police Department

Mallory P. Kubala, Dayton Police Department

Steven D. Leady Jr., Paducah Police Department

Kaitlyn J. Lloyd, Nicholasville Police Department

Jacob A. Loudermilk, Somerset Police Department

Bryce A. Mansfield, Paducah Police Department

Tyree M-T Owens, Paducah Police Department

James W. Parsons, Garrard County Sheriff’s Office

Ashley K. Reyna-Padilla, Oldham County Police Department

Aaron G. Riley, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Brian K. Robertson, Elizabethtown Police Department

Charles D. Rougeux, Elizabethtown Police Department

Shy Thompson, Grant County Sheriff’s Office

Jacob M. Waters, Hillview Police Department

Theodore W. Wax, Somerset Police Department

Devin L. Weatherford, Greenville Police Department

Michael Wells, Grant County Sheriff’s Office

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout Kentucky.