EF4 tornado confirmed to have touched down in Laurel, Pulaski counties

LONDON, Ky. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF4 tornado hit in Laurel and Pulaski Counties last Friday.

According to NWS, the tornado was nearly one mile wide and was on the ground for almost 56 miles. Winds reportedly peaked at 170 miles an hour.

Gov. Andy Beshear said 19 people died as a result of catastrophic storms that ripped through the region, the first of EF4 magnitude in Laurel County since 1974. View the full list of those victims here.

Officials have also called for residents in the area to evacuate as the threat of more severe weather looms.

The last confirmed EF4 in the state ripped through portions of western Kentucky through the city of Mayfield in December 2021.