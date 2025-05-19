Mandatory evacuation ordered for tornado-hit London communities as dangerous winds approach

UPDATE: May 20 at 7 p.m.

An evacuation order is in effect for the two communities hardest hit by last weekend's tornado in London as officials brace for dangerous weather conditions tonight.

The mandatory evacuation begins at 6 p.m. and will continue through at least 11 p.m. as forecasters predict conditions similar to those that produced the deadly tornado days ago.

Governor Andy Beshear warned that debris from the previous tornado could become deadly projectiles in the approaching storm.

"At the very least, we are going to see 60 mile per hour winds right around where we are right now," Beshear said.

The governor emphasized that the destruction left behind creates extremely hazardous conditions as winds pick up.

"We know each one of these two neighborhoods that got hit are going to be incredibly dangerous to be out on foot, to be in a home, even to be in a car," Beshear said.

Police are going door-to-door in the affected communities near the London airport to ensure residents evacuate to safety, regardless of whether their homes remain standing.

"It is simply unsafe to be around this much debris with this level of wind," Beshear said.

Officials implemented the evacuation to prevent additional casualties from the approaching weather system.

"We do not want to lose one more person to the weather coming," Beshear said.

For residents outside the two heavily damaged communities, the governor advised staying weather-aware and, if possible, sheltering in locations with basements.

Governor Andy Beshear said during a press conference on Tuesday morning that evacuations will happen in two hard-hit areas in Laurel County.

According to Gov. Beshear, this is due to the severe weather coming in, and he says it will be extremely unsafe because of the debris in the areas.

Officials in Laurel County have issued a nightly curfew for the City of London and other areas of Laurel County.

According to a release, London, the London-Corbin Airport, Sunshine Hills, Wyan Pine, Sublimity, Crooked Creek, Cold Hill and North Farristion are under an overnight curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. The curfew begins on Tuesday, May 20 and is slated to last until Tuesday, May 27.

Individuals who live in any of these areas, emergency medical personnel, media members, and those working on recovery do not fall under this order.

Any other individuals entering the area face a misdemeanor charge.

