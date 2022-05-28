Two critically injured in hit and skip pedestrian crash

CINCINNATI — Police said two males were struck by a vehicle Friday night at the intersection of Reading Road and Blair Avenue in Cincinnati.

The two were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with critical injuries, according to police. Officers were working to confirm the age and further information about the victims.

The vehicle which struck the two did not stop after the crash.

Reading Road was closed late Friday while the traffic unit investigated.

There was no further information available on the driver who left the scene.