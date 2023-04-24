Police identify man who died after driving into Ohio River during police chase

RISING SUN, Ind. — The Indiana State Police have released the name of a man who died after he drove into the Ohio River during a police chase on Friday.

ISP spokesperson Stephen Wheeles said the man has been identified as 54-year-old Larry Robison.

Around noon on Friday, Ohio County deputies and Rising Sun police in Indiana were looking for a gold-colored Jeep whose driver had fled the scene of a crash, ISP said. When agencies found the Jeep, the driver again fled from officers, driving one mile to the Ohio River boat ramp near Front Street and driving straight into the water, ISP said.

Police said they believe Robison drove his vehicle into the river on purpose.

Officers immediately dove into the river to help free Robison, ISP said, but those officers said he was uncooperative and wouldn't leave the vehicle.

Divers were called to the scene and located Robison, who was by then dead, still inside the vehicle, ISP said. The Jeep was pulled from the Ohio River just before 4:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officials have not yet released any information from a pending toxicology report.