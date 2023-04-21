Watch Now
Emergency crews in Rising Sun searching for person that drove into the Ohio River

The vehicle was recovered from the river
Car Towed Out Of Ohio River Rising Sun
Rising Sun Ohio River Search
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 17:42:50-04

RISING SUN, Ind. — Emergency crews in Rising Sun, Indiana, are searching for a person in the Ohio River after they drove into the water.

WCPO crews on scene could see divers going into the water. The vehicle was located and pulled out of the river just before 4:15 p.m.

Witnesses told WCPO that the person drove into the water after a high-speed chase with police. Police have yet to confirm this.

The Ohio County Coroner's Office is also on scene as crews search.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

