Emergency crews in Rising Sun searching for person that drove into the Ohio River

RISING SUN, Ind. — Emergency crews in Rising Sun, Indiana, are searching for a person in the Ohio River after they drove into the water.

WCPO crews on scene could see divers going into the water. The vehicle was located and pulled out of the river just before 4:15 p.m.

Divers successfully hooked the car, and it’s now surfacing.

Crews are holding up a tarp to block onlooker views.

Ohio County Coroner is on scene.

No official word on fatalities.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/MEqsltflbj — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) April 21, 2023

Witnesses told WCPO that the person drove into the water after a high-speed chase with police. Police have yet to confirm this.

The Ohio County Coroner's Office is also on scene as crews search.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

READ MORE:

WATCH: Surveillance footage captures moments before a Norwood gas station clerk is zip-tied during robbery

Former Hamilton County deputy sentenced to 18 months for smuggling marijuana into jail

2 IMPD officers released from hospital after being shot on east side Thursday