Rodney Hinton Jr. awaits sentencing on assault charges involving corrections officers

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio. — Rodney Hinton Jr. is in court Wednesday morning awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to three counts of fifth-degree felony assault involving corrections officers in Clermont County.

Local News Body camera footage shows Rodney Hinton Jr. hitting corrections officer Felicia Jordan

Under a plea agreement reached by the parties, Hinton pleaded guilty to all three counts. Each count carries a potential prison sentence of six to 12 months. If the sentences are ordered to be served consecutively, he could face a maximum of 36 months in prison.

Defense attorney Clyde Bennett filed a motion for a continuance two days ago, but the parties later reached a plea agreement.

None of the victims, who are corrections officers, wished to attend this morning’s hearing.

Hinton is awaiting the judge’s decision on his sentence.