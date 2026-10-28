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Rodney Hinton Jr. awaits sentencing on assault charges involving corrections officers

rodney hinton jr
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CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio. — Rodney Hinton Jr. is in court Wednesday morning awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to three counts of fifth-degree felony assault involving corrections officers in Clermont County.

Rodney Hinton Jr.

Local News

Body camera footage shows Rodney Hinton Jr. hitting corrections officer

Felicia Jordan

Under a plea agreement reached by the parties, Hinton pleaded guilty to all three counts. Each count carries a potential prison sentence of six to 12 months. If the sentences are ordered to be served consecutively, he could face a maximum of 36 months in prison.

Defense attorney Clyde Bennett filed a motion for a continuance two days ago, but the parties later reached a plea agreement.

None of the victims, who are corrections officers, wished to attend this morning’s hearing.

Hinton is awaiting the judge’s decision on his sentence.

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