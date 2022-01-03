Local hospitals suspending elective surgeries amid COVID-19 surge

CINCINNATI — At least two local hospital networks are suspending elective surgeries and nonessential procedures to free up bed space as the Omicron variant continues to cause surges in COVID-19 cases.

St. Elizabeth said it is pausing scheduling on same-day and elective surgeries that require admissions through Jan. 8 and they are halting non-emergent procedures until mid-January. Cases at the Northern Kentucky hospital have been rapidly climbing, according to a spokesperson with St. Elizabeth.

"Our community is in the midst of a surge from a mix of Delta variant infections and Omicron variant infections, the latter strain having a much shorter doubling time and infection rate," said Guy Karrik, manager of media relations and communications at St. Elizabeth. "At the conclusion of the holiday season and people gathering, we are expecting to see incidence rates increase further in our region over the next few weeks."

A spokesperson with TriHealth said it is doing the same, but did not provide a timeline for how long they expect to delay procedures.

"To keep hospital beds available during this COVID surge, we are making operational changes such as limiting elective surgeries and procedures that require hospital admissions and keeping patients longer in the post-anesthesia care units to avoid taking up patient beds needed for care," said Matt Mattingly, senior public relations consultant with TriHealth.

WCPO has reached out to UC Health, Christ, Mercy and Children's hospitals but have not yet heard back.