Watch
NewsRegion Northern Kentucky

Actions

1 taken into custody after SWAT situation at Fort Mitchell hotel

items.[0].videoTitle
Police said a man at the Super 8 on Royal Drive claimed he shot someone, but officials were later able to confirm no one was shot.
Fort Mitchell Super 8 SWAT situation
Posted at 11:46 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 00:18:20-05

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — One man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a Fort Mitchell hotel.

Fort Mitchell Police said an officer responded to the Super 8 on Royal Drive at around 7:30 p.m. after someone called 911 saying a person was attempting to break into their room. When the officer arrived, the person who called 911 claimed he shot someone, barricading himself in the room.

More first responders arrived at the scene, and SWAT was able to get into the hotel room. Police said the man was suffering from a mental health crisis and drug use, and no one was shot at the hotel.

Police said people were able to return to their hotel rooms. The man was taken into custody and later taken to the hospital. There was no word on possible charges.

READ MORE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.