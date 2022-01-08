1 taken into custody after SWAT situation at Fort Mitchell hotel

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — One man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation at a Fort Mitchell hotel.

Fort Mitchell Police said an officer responded to the Super 8 on Royal Drive at around 7:30 p.m. after someone called 911 saying a person was attempting to break into their room. When the officer arrived, the person who called 911 claimed he shot someone, barricading himself in the room.

More first responders arrived at the scene, and SWAT was able to get into the hotel room. Police said the man was suffering from a mental health crisis and drug use, and no one was shot at the hotel.

Police said people were able to return to their hotel rooms. The man was taken into custody and later taken to the hospital. There was no word on possible charges.

READ MORE

