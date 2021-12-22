1 arrested following SWAT standoff in Kennedy Heights

CINCINNATI — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning in Kennedy Heights following a standoff with SWAT.

The situation started just past midnight at a house on Kennedy Avenue. According to Cincinnati police, a man pistol-whipped his girlfriend, but she was able to escape to a neighbor's home. The neighbor called 911. Police said the man then barricaded himself inside a home and SWAT was called in.

After attempts to get the man to come out, police said SWAT used a flashbang grenade and entered the home. SWAT found the man in an upstairs bedroom.

The standoff ended around 4:15 a.m.

The suspect is charged with felonious assault, domestic violence, violating a protection order. Police said he would likely face gun charges.

Police closed Kennedy Avenue at Iris Avenue for the safety of those in the area, but was reopened after the SWAT situation ended.

