Man arrested following hours long standoff with SWAT

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A man was arrested Saturday night in Boone County following an hours long standoff with SWAT.

According to a news release from Boone County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a house on Burlington Pike for a call about a family dispute.

When deputies arrived, the news release said deputies learned Raymond Hicks, 31, of Burlington, had barricaded himself inside the home and was armed.

Police said during the investigation, investigators learned Hicks fired two rounds out a window during the family dispute. According to the news release, investigators also learned Hicks pointed the handgun at his sister and threatened to kill her before slapping her and shoving her into a wall.

A family friend was also inside the home and was able to call 911 from a landline. The friend was on the phone with Boone County Dispatch when Hicks forced his way into the room and cut the phone line, the release said.

Police said the family was able to escape from the home and help deputies communicate with Hicks.

After approximately five hours, police said SWAT team members entered the home and arrested Hicks.

Police charged Hicks with fourth-degree assault, intimidating a participant in a legal process and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Hicks was taken to the Boone County Jail. His bond was set at $250,000.