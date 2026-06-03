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'Widespread fiber outage' impacting internet connection in Southeast Indiana

Computer laptop typing internet working
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Computer laptop typing internet working
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OSGOOD, Ind. — A Tri-State electric utility provider said a "widespread fiber outage" is currently impacting internet connection for multiple network providers in Southeast Indiana.

Southeastern Indiana Rural Electric Membership Corporation said on social media that an upstream fiber provider they use is currently experiencing an outage after a fiber line in a different area was cut.

The outage, they said, has been impacting "multiple providers in the area" since Tuesday night.

"Our team remains in direct communication with our upstream fiber provider as they work to restore service," the statement says. "We understand how frustrating it is to be without service, and we are continuing to ask for the same information our members are asking for, including when service will be restored."

Southeastern Indiana REMC said they do not have an estimated restoration time.

The provider operates in Switzerland, Franklin, Dearborn, Ohio and Ripley counties, among others.

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