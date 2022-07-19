Watch Now
Water rescue underway on Ohio River outside of Lawrenceburg

Ohio River in Lawrenceburg
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 14:51:46-04

An active water rescue is underway on the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg.

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office said the rescue attempt is focused near the River Watch restaurant on Walnut Street.

Emergency crews originally responded to the call early Tuesday afternoon about a man in the water. No further details were provided about what led up to the rescue operation.

The scene is active with rescue boats and other emergency personnel.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.

