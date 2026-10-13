Sheriff: Indiana deputy involved in crash in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Ripley County, the Ripley County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said that the crash occurred Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of US-421 and County Road 600 North.

Investigators found that a man was operating a tractor for the Ripley County Highway Department when he pulled off County Road 600 North in front of a Decatur County Sheriff's cruiser operated by Deputy William Pruitt, who was driving northbound on US-421.

The crash between the tractor and the sheriff's cruiser led to heavy damage to both vehicles, and US-421 was shut down for roughly two hours while crews cleaned up the wreckage.

Both Pruitt and the tractor driver had minimal injuries due to the crash, the sheriff's office said.

At this time, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Ripley County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Osgood Police Department, Ripley County Emergency Medical Services, Osgood Fire Department, Napoleon Fire Department and more.