CINCINNATI — At 14, Nahira Abernathy should have been worrying about high school.

Instead, she was fighting for her life. It started with pain in her back. Abernathy remembers being at a cousin's funeral when she was 14 and complaining that her back hurt badly. The pain continued until one Sunday, while her mother and siblings were at church, it became too much. She called her mother.

"I said I'm in extreme pain. Like, I think I need to go to the hospital," Abernathy recalled.

At the hospital, she said scans revealed a mass in her left abdomen. Abernathy said the tumor weighed about three pounds and had consumed her left kidney.

She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and underwent surgery to remove the kidney, followed by chemotherapy and radiation.

WATCH: She survived cancer. Now she needs a kidney to raise her son.

She survived stage 4 cancer and became a mom. Now she needs a kidney

For a teenager about to enter high school, however, cancer wasn't only about survival. It was also about looking into the mirror and wondering whether the girl looking back would ever feel like her again.

"When I looked in the mirror, I didn't see myself," Abernathy said. "I remember going to school, and one girl told somebody, like, 'Don't talk to her. She got cancer.'"

Abernathy said she spent months in the hospital and remembers periods when the treatment became brutal. But she survived.

Eventually, she went into remission. Years later, she was considered a cancer survivor.

The treatment that helped save her life, though, left lasting consequences.

Abernathy said doctors monitored her remaining kidney over the years and watched its function decline. She was warned that she might eventually require dialysis and a kidney transplant.

The cancer was gone.

The fight wasn't.

"It's like a never-ending book," Abernathy said. "You might get to one chapter, and you're like, 'Oh, that's so amazing!' And then you start a new chapter in your life: devastation."

Fighting to become a mom

Another chapter came with another warning: Abernathy said doctors told her she might never be able to have children.

For a woman who says she had always longed to become a mother, that possibility was devastating.

Abernathy became pregnant, but experienced pregnancy losses. She questioned whether motherhood would ever happen for her.

Then it did.

She had her son.

"I wanted motherhood more than anything," Abernathy said. "And I love my son more than I love myself."

Today, at 33, Abernathy is on dialysis and needs a kidney.

That has transformed her fight into something deeply simple: She wants the chance to watch the son she fought so hard to have grow up.

Asked what it is like to finally become a mother and then face the possibility that her health could take that experience away, Abernathy paused.

"You just take it day by day because at the end of the day, I still have to raise him. I'm still his mom," she said.

Some days are harder than others.

"There is times where I go, and I might sit in my bathroom and cry, and then I wipe my tears and I get back up and I do it again because he deserves the best mom," Abernathy said.

She tries not to allow that fear to shape her son's childhood.

"I don't ever want him to feel like he's the cause of this or anything," she said. "So I just be the best mother I can be."

A mother who wants to fix it

Abernathy's mother, Pamela Pitts, understands that feeling in a different way.

She has watched her daughter fight since she was 14, from cancer treatment to kidney failure, and said her daughter's resilience has shaped her own faith.

"My daughter, I feel like she is my rock," Pitts said. "She is the epitome of my strength, my faith."

But watching her daughter fight has also left her confronting one of the hardest realities of being a parent: There are some things a mother cannot fix.

"Even though she's 33, she's still my baby," Pitts said. "I don't care she's 55; she's gonna be my baby, and I want to protect her. And I can't."

Sometimes, she said, all she can do is stay beside her.

"There was absolutely nothing that I could do except watch her cry and hold her while she cried and cried with her," Pitts said.

Then came Nov. 11 and, for a few hours, the possibility that this chapter might finally be ending.

The call they had been waiting for

A kidney was available.

Abernathy said she was told it was a strong match.

She went to the hospital, where doctors ran tests, drew blood, and prepared her for surgery. She expected the transplant to happen the next morning.

Then, around 6:30 a.m., Abernathy said a resident walked into her room with bad news.

The kidney would instead go to a multi-organ transplant patient who needed both a liver and a kidney.

Abernathy understood that the other patient needed the organs.

But understanding did not make the disappointment disappear.

"I was upset," she said. "All I could think about was my baby."

Her mother remembers something stronger than disappointment.

"Angry, angry, beyond angry," she said. "Why are we back to the drawing board again? It was the perfect match."

The family said they were grateful the other recipient could receive the organs. But for Abernathy, losing the kidney also meant losing time she could have spent with her son.

The night before, she said, he had been crying because he couldn't stay at the hospital with her.

"So it was just like I could have went home, I could have just stayed with my baby," Abernathy said. "Those are moments that I take pride in, and I want to be there for my son."

She doesn't know what the future holds. That makes the present more valuable.

"I want these days to count," she said.

Back to the drawing board

After Nov. 11, Abernathy and her family began again.

Flyers. Social media posts. Conversations with strangers.

Abernathy traveled through parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, handing out flyers anywhere she thought someone might see them. She wrote about her search on the back of her car while traveling across state lines. She created a TikTok account to tell her story.

For someone who describes herself as deeply private, none of that comes naturally.

But finding a living donor has become more important than remaining private.

"I don't want people to just look at me and be like, 'Oh, she's just in need of a kidney,'" Abernathy said. "No, I'm a person. I'm a mom."

Her hope is that sharing the ordinary parts of her life will allow strangers to see the person behind the request.

"I'm just trying to reach as many people as I can," she said.

Her mother is doing the same, while learning where her daughter's boundaries are.

"My daughter is very private. Totally the opposite of me," Pitts said.

Still, she said she'll keep spreading the word.

"Now we got to get back to work," Pitts said. "We got to get her a kidney."

You don't have to be family to help

Living kidney donation is not limited to relatives.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, says a kidney may come from a living donor, including a relative, spouse, or friend. Potential living donors must be tested to determine whether they are healthy enough to donate.

Abernathy doesn't want someone to assume they cannot help simply because they believe their blood type might not be compatible.

Transplant programs can use paired donation for some incompatible donor-recipient pairs, allowing a donor who isn't compatible with their intended recipient to potentially donate to another recipient as part of an exchange.

For Abernathy, that means widening the search matters.

So does getting accurate information directly from a transplant center.

But she said she doesn't want her story to convince someone to make a rushed decision. She wants people to learn, ask questions and consider what they might be able to do, whether for her or for someone else.

"Even if it's not for me, like, look at somebody else that might be in need of something," Abernathy said. "Just be a good person. You know, just open up your heart to the possibilities of things."

'I just want to be here'

After nearly two decades of medical battles, Abernathy doesn't claim her story makes her more deserving of a kidney than anyone else.

In fact, when asked what makes her plea different from all the others, she said it doesn't.

"I can't really say that I'm any different than anybody else," she said.

Her reason for searching is much smaller than that.

And much bigger. Her son.

"I just want to be here. Like, that's it," Abernathy said. "It's literally about me wanting to be here to raise my son and give him the life that he deserves."

Abernathy said her faith has carried her through the years when medicine, circumstances, and even her own body seemed to tell her no.

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