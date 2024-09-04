Watch Now
Officials, family of man recovered from Ohio River thank volunteers who helped search during holiday weekend

PATRIOT, Ind. — After Indiana Department of Natural Resources divers recovered the body of a boater in the Ohio River Tuesday afternoon, Gallatin County Sheriff Bud Webster commended the massive, largely volunteer, response that allowed for a thorough search of the region since early Monday morning.

Webster and Gallatin County Emergency Management Director Brandon Terrell said more than 100 people, likely 85% of whom volunteers, searched the river until 48-year-old Aaron Kime of Ohio was found.

"Especially on a holiday weekend, to assemble that many volunteers that quickly is pretty hard off, especially in a rural community," Webster said.

Lawrence Monjar with Posey Township Fire Station One and Two said three of their volunteers responded to help despite them not having a search and rescue boat of their own.

He said the recovery effort in the area was impressive.

"It's a big number, especially for this area," Monjar said.

The firefighter of 26 years said recruitment and retention of volunteer staff in rural areas like around Patriot has become increasingly difficult since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, Monjar said Switzerland County was working on plans to purchase a water rescue boat and train volunteers to use it to benefit the entire county's riverside communities.

"We're in hopes, in the next six to eight months, to have a watercraft at this particular location, and it would be used county-wide," Monjar said.

Kime's family issued a statement after police recovered his body thanking the first responders who spent more than a day searching for him.

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude for all the members of the Rescue Teams who worked nonstop the past two days to bring Aaron home," the statement read.

The Kime family said he was "sitting safely" on the boat when he collapsed into the water.

They asked for people to respect their privacy in a time of mourning.

