Officials: Crews searching for man overboard from boat in Ohio River

PATRIOT, Indiana — Crews are searching the Ohio River in Switzerland County for man who went overboard from a boat early Monday morning.

Jeff-Craig Fire Department in Vevay, Indiana, said a crew has been searching the river since 3 a.m. after a man went overboard from a recreational boat.

"If you are going to be on the water use caution as water rescue operations are still ongoing near Patriot," JCFD wrote.

Gallatin County EMS in Kentucky also called for boaters to use caution as the search continues.

JCFD has not named the man they're searching for or said how he fell into the river.

WCPO 9 has a crew headed to the search and will update this story when more information is available.