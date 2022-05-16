Lawrenceburg police search for motorcyclist who got off bike, hit driver multiple times at red light

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Police are searching for a motorcyclist who hit a man multiple times at a red light, causing him to lose consciousness and crash near the entrance to the Hollywood Casino.

Video provided by the Greendale Police Department shows multiple people riding motorcycles behind a black Mercedes convertible Sunday evening in Lawrenceburg. When they arrive at a red light at the intersection of Lorey Lane and U.S. 50, one of the riders hops off his bike and hits the driver of the Mercedes six times.

The man then gets back on his bike and rides away when the light changes. Lawrenceburg police said the driver was battered and lost consciousness, continuing eastbound on U.S. 50 and hitting a truck about a quarter-mile away from the intersection.

In a press release, police said the Mercedes driver told them the man who hit him was about 40 years old. He had a mustache, was around 6-foot-1 and weighed about 230 pounds. A woman was also riding on the motorcycle in a red helmet.

Police did say what might have led to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 812-537-2284.

