ISP: Deputy shot, suspect in 'grave condition' following Franklin County shooting

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — A deputy and two others were shot in Franklin County early Friday morning, Indiana State Police said.

A deputy shot an unidentified man shortly after midnight along US-52 at State Route 1, police said. The deputy was also shot, but body armor stopped the gunfire.

Police said the man was taken to UC Medical Center and is in "grave condition."

The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred shortly after midnight in Franklin County, Indiana. I am heading to the scene and will have more information later this morning. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) December 23, 2022

At a second location along Colonial Heights Drive, a woman was also shot and hospitalized. She also is in "grave condition," police said.

Police did not specify how the two shootings were related.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

READ MORE:

One dead, one wounded after shooting in College Hill

I-71 reopened, person in custody after police activity closed highway near Lebanon

1 dead, multiple others injured after 8-vehicle crash on I-75 in Warren County