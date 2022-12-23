Watch Now
ISP: Deputy shot, suspect in 'grave condition' following Franklin County shooting

Police said a woman from at a second location is also in "grave condition"
Posted at 5:10 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 05:51:33-05

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — A deputy and two others were shot in Franklin County early Friday morning, Indiana State Police said.

A deputy shot an unidentified man shortly after midnight along US-52 at State Route 1, police said. The deputy was also shot, but body armor stopped the gunfire.

Police said the man was taken to UC Medical Center and is in "grave condition."

At a second location along Colonial Heights Drive, a woman was also shot and hospitalized. She also is in "grave condition," police said.

Police did not specify how the two shootings were related.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

