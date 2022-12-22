One dead, one wounded after shooting in College Hill

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in College Hill Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to a convenience store on West Galbraith Road at around 1:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they discovered one person dead and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police.

Police have not released any information about a suspect, nor have they identified the person killed in the shooting.